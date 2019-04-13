No evidence of Pakistan dismantling terror infrastructure, says ex-envoy Haqqani

Imran Khan's recent statement promising an end of support to terror groups does not reflect a change of policy and is motivated by the fear of getting blacklisted by the global terror-financing watchdog FATF, the country's former to the US has said.

Amidst intense global pressure to rein in terror outfits, Khan last month said his government will not allow Pakistan's land to be used for any kind of terror activities and promised actions against militant groups operating from the country's soil.

Haqqani, Pakistan's former to the US, told a audience on Friday that so far, there is no evidence that the or the military is dismantling Pakistan's

"There is little change in Pakistan's attitude towards militancy, particularly the one directed against and India," he said in his address to the third ' Ideas Conference' organised by Initiative of the prestigious

pointed out that has failed to initiate any action against the (JeM) terror group or its leader after the terrorist attack in

"Islamabad's close ties with were invoked to ensure that Azhar's designation as a terrorist by the was blocked by at Pakistan's behest," he said, adding that such moves are consistent with Islamabad's policies of the last 30 years.

Haqqani, who has authored several books, is currently the for South and at the think-tank. He is considered as an of the Army's domestic and foreign policies, especially its support of terrorism.

"Although the FATF sanctions are not imminent, Pakistan is trying to thwart them with such as Imran Khan's latest statement. There will be more PR moves as FATF pressures increase," he said.

The former said that the desire to reassure the world once again that Pakistan wants to act against terrorist groups is motivated by economic considerations.

"Pakistan's economy is not doing too well. FATF sanctions would only make Khan's only economic option more borrowing and financial bailouts by other and IMF-- more difficult," he said.

stressed that "Pakistan's support for militancy is a strategic choice, motivated by the desire to provide a force multiplier for a relatively poor country trying to act as a major regional power without resources comparable to its perceived rival".

Pakistan is under intense global pressure to rein in terrorist outfits operating from its soil after the attack.

Tensions between and Pakistan escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Paris-headquartered (FATF) on February 22 condemned the Pulwama terror attack and decided to continue the 'Grey' listing of Pakistan for its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups such as JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamat-ud-Dawa.

The FATF continuing Pakistan with the 'Gray' listing means downgrading of the country by like the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and also a reduction in risk rating by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, according to experts.

