JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Odisha CM's sister Gita Mehta declines to accept Padma Shri citing election year
Business Standard

No impact of Parrikar's illness on Goa govt functioning: Naik

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik Saturday said the illness of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has had no impact on the functioning of the state government.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Republic Day function held here, which was also attended by senior BJP leader L K Advani.

Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is undergoing treatment at his residence since he returned to the state in October last year following hospitalisation at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Parrikar has attended only a few official functions since returning to the state and has hardly been seen in public.

"I don't think there is any impact of Parrikars illness on the functioning of the Goa government. Things are moving in the right direction," Naik said.

He said the only difference was that Parrikar was attending office less when compared to earlier times.

Expressing happiness at Advani's presence at the Republic Day function, Naik, Lok Sabha MP from North Goa, called it an "honour".

Advani arrived in the state on January 24 and Naik said the former's visit was a private one.

Advani is expected to be in the state till January 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements