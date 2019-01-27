No let up in cold wave in Pb, Hry

conditions continued in most parts of and on Sunday, with Adampur being the in the region at 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Many places in recorded below normal minimum temperatures, the said.

Biting cold prevailed in Halwara, which recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar, Pathankot, and recorded near similar below normal lows of 4 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Patiala 5.7 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 5.9 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night, the MeT said.

In Haryana, Narnaul at a low of 3 degrees Celsius was the followed by Karnal at 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sirsa and Ambala also experienced cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 4.7 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius.

