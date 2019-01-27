JUST IN
Business Standard

No let up in cold wave in Pb, Hry

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Cold wave conditions continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, with Adampur being the coldest place in the region at 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Many places in Punjab recorded below normal minimum temperatures, the Meteorological Department said.

Biting cold prevailed in Halwara, which recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar, Pathankot, Bathinda and Faridkot recorded near similar below normal lows of 4 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Patiala 5.7 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6.3 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 5.9 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night, the MeT said.

In Haryana, Narnaul at a low of 3 degrees Celsius was the coldest place followed by Karnal at 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sirsa and Ambala also experienced cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 4.7 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius, 5.4 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 14:25 IST

