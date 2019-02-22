No plans to politicise Pulwama attack for votes-Divya Spandana

The Congress' Friday said the party had no intention of politicising and using the attack to garner votes.

Speaking at an interactive session here, she claimed in the country was under pressure and journalists had no editorial freedom.

"I don't think on this particular incident (Pulawama), there was any sort of garnering votes.

In fact our at a press conference said we support the government... there was no politicisation in this particular incident. But then it was imperative for us as the opposition to raise these questions.

This is what people were asking online and this is what media was also writing about," she said when asked if the party will try to translate people anger on the incident into votes.

"I don't think we raise them to channel any anger towards BJP or or to garner votes.

At the end of the day, it is people to decide but I don't think we strategise anything to do that sort," she added.

Alleging that the NDA government failed to act beforehand despite having intelligence inputs, she hit out at the Centre, saying demonetisation was supposed to curb source of funding for terrorists and thereby stop terrorism.

Quoting a few incidents, she said the mainstream media was "not exactly" on side.

"I think freedom of expression is being suppressed especially that of media. I feel like come from government advertisements and and things like that.

So when they pull out, then you are under pressure... so you can't write what you want at the end of the day," she opined.

According to her, many editors were sacked and journalists were either sacked or killed because they had "different opinion."



The former was speaking at the ISB Policy conclave 'Road to 19,' organised by the here.

