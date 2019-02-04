Is Rahul Gandhi winning the social media war? (IANS Special)

Often mocked as the "Pappu" of the Indian politics, Gandhi is trying hard to do an image makeover and emerge as a witty through his sarcasm-filled tweets for his 8.41 million followers.

What may give the some jitters ahead of the is that Gandhi's tweets appear to have undone some of the damages his rivals inflicted on him in the previous elections.

Despite having much less followers on than Narendra Modi, Gandhi's tweet during the Interim Budget received the most retweets, showed data that took into account conversations in the four-day period from January 31-February 3.

The tweet that was retweeted over 12,000 times was: "5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for."

The tweet which was hashtagged #AakhriJumlaBudget referred to the Rs 6,000 per annum announced in the Interim Budget for every having up to two hectares of land.

"As expected, you haven't understood a thing from the Budget," read the BJP's response to Rahul Gandhi's tweet that was retweeted nearly 9,000 times.

In comparison to Rahul Gandhi's tweets, Modi's Interim Budget day tweet garnered over 7,000 retweets. Modi has over 45.4 million followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a told IANS that Rahul Gandhi's posts are getting higher traction on because the is "pro-Modi" and biased against the

"As the content of the tweets often make it to the platform WhatsApp which has a wider reach in rural than Twitter, greater retweets of Rahul's messages is good news for the grand old party", the source said.

According to Congress and Divya Spandana, "engagement across platforms is a better parameter to judge, not followers".

Anoop Mishra, however, warned that the number of retweets does not make a person "a greater influencer".

"What they indicate is people's interest in the subject that has been tweeted," Mishra told IANS.

Apart from retweets, the other parameters to measure influence is the number of "Mentions" a person is getting on Twitter.

The Congress President's reach at social media platforms, said Mishra, has dramatically increased in the past five months.

"As per my study which was done on the social reach of political leaders including on September 5, 2018, the current statistics shows higher growth in his tweets, number of followers and retweets," Mishra informed.

Though has fewer followers on Twitter in comparison with Modi, the Congress leader's follower base is growing at that rate of 6,260 new followers per day and earning a better engagement rate on Twitter and other like

"For Rahul, the gain in Twitter followers from September 2018 till date is 868,501 and the average number of retweets per day has increased from 7,580 to 7,700," Mishra added.

Now with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (who will take charge as Congress of UP East soon) likely to join social media, the BJP may have to pull up all socks to fight the brother-sister duo on the

(Gokul Bhagabati can be reached at gokul.b@ians.in)

--IANS

gb-na/mr

