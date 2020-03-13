JUST IN
Business Standard

No proposal to ban exports of buffalo meat and fish, says govt in RS

New Delhi 

The government on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to ban the export of buffalo meat or fish.

During Question Hour, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, said, "There is no proposal to ban the export of buffalo meat or any meat or fish."

Replying to a supplementary, he said India exports buffalo meat and fish to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore.

In reply to another query, he said upkeep of cowsheds fall under the purview of states.

Not much aid could be extended to cowsheds from the Animal Welfare Board given its meagre Rs 4 crore budget which also takes care of salary and wages of employees, he said.
March 13 2020

