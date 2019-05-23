Noida: BJP's Mahesh Sharma cruises ahead by nearly lakh votes

is leading by a margin of nearly one lakh votes from the Gautam Budhh Nagar seat after 13 rounds of counting for the Lok Sabha polls, the district election office said.

By 4.30 pm, Sharma had polled 3.02 lakh votes across the five assembly segments of Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Sikandrabad and Khurja that constitute the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary seat, it said.

BSP's Satveer Nagar, whose candidature is also backed by the and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, is running second with 2.04 lakh votes.

Congress' is trailing with 15,482 votes, according to the district election office.

So far, 3,094 NOTA (None of the Above) votes have been counted, more than what the remaining 10 candidates, including Independents, have polled, official data showed.

A total of 5.31 lakh votes were counted by the end of the 13th round at around 4.30 pm, the office said.

The counting is underway at Phool Mandi in Noida.

