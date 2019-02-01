Noida's Spectrum mall being built with due approval: SEIAA to NGT

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has informed the National Green Tribunal that construction of 'Spectrum Mall' in Noida's sector 75 was being carried out with environment clearance.

The SEIAA told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that the application for environment clearance was duly made by the project proponent on February 11, 2018 and after following due procedure, clearance was granted on June 11, 2018.

The green panel noted the submission of the SEIAA and disposed of the plea filed by UP resident Dharmendra Singh, alleging that no valid environmental clearance has been taken for construction of the mall.

"Allegation in this application is that a commercial project 'Spectrum Mall' has been illegally constructed in Noida... having built up area of 1,40,360.19 square metre and plot area of 25,471.00 square metre. No valid environmental clearance has been taken," the NGT had noted.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 17:32 IST

