Nonagenarian tribal musician gets AB Vajpayee Life Time award

-
ALSO READ
Thanga Darlong gets Vajpayee life-term achievement award
Defying poverty, Tripura tribal artist gets Padma Shri for promoting rare musical instrument
Modi meet Vajpayee's family members
Newly-built Lucknow stadium renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Vajpayee memorial inaugurated; Kovind, Modi offer floral tributes
-
Thanga Darlong, a nonagenarian tribal musician, who plays Rosem, a flute like tribal musical instrument made of bamboo, was conferred Atal Bihari Vajpayee Life Time Award by the Tripura government.
Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma handed over the first AB Vajpayee Life Time Achievement Award to Darlong on Thursday at the Agartala Book Fair and congratulated him for preserving the musical form.
Earlier in January this year, the 99-year old tribal musician was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contribution to the field of music.
Born on July 20, 1920 at Muruai village of Tripura, Darlong learned the nuance of playing Rosem a traditional musical instrument of the Darlong community from music maestro Darthuama Darlong.
Darlong was awarded Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU