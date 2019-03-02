Nonagenarian tribal musician gets AB Vajpayee Life Time award

Thanga Darlong, a nonagenarian tribal musician, who plays Rosem, a flute like tribal musical instrument made of bamboo, was conferred Vajpayee Life Time Award by the government.

handed over to Darlong on Thursday at the Agartala Book Fair and congratulated him for preserving the musical form.

Earlier in January this year, the 99-year old tribal musician was conferred the prestigious award for his contribution to the field of music.

Born on July 20, 1920 at Muruai village of Tripura, Darlong learned the nuance of playing Rosem a traditional musical instrument of the Darlong community from music maestro Darthuama Darlong.

Darlong was awarded in 2014.

