Noomi Rapace to star in supernatural drama 'Lamb'

Swedish star Noomi is all set to topline the new supernatural drama, "Lamb".

According to Variety, the feature will be directed by Valdimar Johannsson, who has also penned the script alongside

The story follows a childless couple, Maria (Rapace) and Ingvar, who are sheep farmers in On they find a newborn who is half human, half sheep. Longing for a child of their own they decide to keep the lamb-child and raise it as their own regardless of the consequences.

"A script like this is rare and I directly felt that I had to do it. I've never done anything like this before and I can't wait to start filming and go back to my roots in Iceland," said.

The film is expected to start shooting soon and it will be produced by and alongside Piodor Gustafsson, and

is best known for playing in the Swedish film adaptations of Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series.

In Hollywood, the 39-year-old has worked in such as "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows", "Prometheus" and "Bright", among others.

