Villarreal victory drought goes on after draw at Valladolid

Villarreal remained winless in 10 consecutive matches after a 0-0 draw at 14th-place on Friday.

The visitors, who are used to finishing much higher in the standings, stayed second from bottom with three victories from 23 games.

It was Villarreal's second straight draw since in place of Luis Garcia Plaza, less than two months after he was fired.

"We have to keep trying," said. "I think we played a disciplined match and there are positive things we can take from it." Villarreal faces two tough matches next: at home against and away to Atletico Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)