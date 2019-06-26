North America largest market for India's turmeric exports: TPCI

-
India's turmeric exports have touched USD 236 million (around Rs 1,632 crore) in 2018 and North America has emerged as the largest market for the commodity, according to Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI).
"We are the global leaders in turmeric and North America is thelargest regional marketfor the product, while Europe is the fastest growing market," TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said in a statement Wednesday.
Turmeric ranks third in the total exports of spices from India, he said adding the major importing countries of Indian turmeric are theUAE, Iran, the US, Sri Lanka, Japan, the UK, Malaysia and South Africa.
The other countries which compete India in turmeric exports are Myanmar, Indonesia and the Netherlands, he added.
"India is the world's largest producer and exporter of turmeric with exports recorded atUSD 236 millionin 2018," he said.
Further, he said the increasing demand of curcumin, a substance found in turmeric, in the pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic industries is a major factor driving the growth of the spice in the global market.
He recommended that the positioning of turmeric as anti-cancer pharma brand can take the exports at greater heights.
