North America largest market for India's turmeric exports: TPCI

India's turmeric exports have touched USD 236 million (around Rs 1,632 crore) in 2018 and has emerged as the largest market for the commodity, according to (TPCI).

"We are the global leaders in turmeric and is thelargest regional marketfor the product, while is the fastest growing market," TPCI said in a statement Wednesday.

Turmeric ranks third in the total exports of spices from India, he said adding the importing countries of Indian turmeric are theUAE, Iran, the US, Sri Lanka, Japan, the UK, and

The other countries which compete in turmeric exports are Myanmar, and the Netherlands, he added.

" is the world's largest and exporter of turmeric with exports recorded atUSD 236 millionin 2018," he said.

Further, he said the increasing demand of curcumin, a substance found in turmeric, in the pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries is a factor driving the growth of the spice in the global market.

He recommended that the positioning of turmeric as anti-cancer pharma brand can take the exports at greater heights.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)