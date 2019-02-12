Northern Army chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh

Northern Army chief Lt General Ranbir Singh Tuesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here.
"Lt Gen Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, visited the headquarter of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps today, where he reviewed the operational preparedness in the Ladakh sector," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
He said Lt Gen Singh was briefed by General officer Commanding of the Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Y K Joshi.
Lt Gen Singh also interacted with officers and men of the corps and appreciated their commitment and steadfastness in service of the nation even in the extreme terrain and weather conditions.
He urged them to continue to uphold the Indian Army's cherished motto of "Nation First" at all times.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU