Tribal man killed by Maoists in Odisha

A tribal man was killed allegedly by Maoists in district on the suspicion of being a police informer, a senior police said Tuesday.

A group of armed ultras stormed Venas village under Raighar Block late on Monday night and forcibly took away Tunu Gond from his house accusing him of being a police informer, the said.

The body of Gond with gunshot mark and lying in a pool of blood was found by the villagers on the outskirt of the village, located on the border with Chhattisgarh, early Tuesday, he said.

of Police (ASP), Santunu Mohanty said a police team was sent to the spot after getting information and arrangements have been made to send the body for post-mortem.

The assailants left a letter at the spot saying Gond was eliminated as he was working as an informer for the police and passing on information about activities of the red rebels despite warnings, police said.

Raighar block in the district which was a Maoist hotbed a few years ago, has witnessed naxal violence after a long period, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)