Not my idea to shift Guj Cong MLAs to Bengaluru: Patel to HC

Senior Monday told the High Court that it was the state party unit's decision, and not his, to shift 44 of its MLAs to a Bengaluru resort ahead of the 2017 Rajya Sabha polls in

Patel was cross-examined for the third day by the lawyer of BJP Balwantsinh Rajput, who has challenged Patel's election to the of Parliament.

The cross-examination will continue on Tuesday before Justice

Satya Pal Jain, who is appearing for Rajput in his personal capacity, posed several questions to Patel regarding MLAs being moved to the resort on the night of July 29, 2017, to thwart a possible "poaching" attempt by the BJP ahead of the August 8 polls.

Denying his role, Patel claimed he was not aware of the MLAs being shifted and learnt about it the next day when he read the newspapers.

He said it was the Pradesh Committee's (GPCC) decision and not his.

Patel told the court that when he learnt about the shifting of the MLAs, he even told the then GPCC that it was "not needed".

The Congress said the GPCC took the decision fearing that the BJP may engage in "horse-trading".

When Jain showed him some photographs and asked him whether he had gone to meet these MLAs at the airport upon their return, Patel said he did not remember.

Justice Trivedi then asked Patel to "answer properly" and said it was "not believable" that he did not remember.

After their arrival here on August 7, the Congress MLAs were taken to another resort in Anand where they stayed till morning next day, Jain told the court.

Patel also denied Jain's charge that he was behind these arrangements, adding that the expenses of keeping the MLAs in the resorts were borne by the GPCC.

"The BJP and Rajput used undue influence and pressure, and also indulged in bribing, which resulted in the resignation of six MLAs ahead of the polls and cross-voting by eight Congress MLAs," Patel said.

Rajput had filed the petition after he lost to Patel in the keenly-contested Rajya Sabha election in the state.

