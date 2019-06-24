JUST IN
Business Standard

Pradipta Naik appointed leader of BJP legislature party in Odisha Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP president Amit Shah Monday picked Pradipta Kumar Naik as the leader of the legislature party in the Odisha Assembly, the party said in a statement.

The BJP said that a meeting of BJP MLAs of Odisha was held at the state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on June 23 to elect the leader of the legislature party.

"All the MLAs of the party were present and in the presence of party observer, Ms. Saroj Pandey (BJP National Secretary), unanimously authorised BJP National President Shri Amit Shah ji to take decision regarding the leader of the legislative party," the BJP added in its statement.

The party said that after due consultation, "National President Shri Amit Shah ji has decided the name of Pradipta Kumar Malik, MLA as the leader of the legislative party".

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 22:30 IST

