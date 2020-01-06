JUST IN
Not shutting down, managing financial condition appropriately: Air India

"Air India's financially and operational condition is being appropriately dealt with without compromising on our service levels," said Meenakshi Malik, Director-Commercial, Air India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India

Debt-ridden Air India on Monday told travel agents and websites that rumours about its imminent shutdown are "baseless" and its financial condition is being appropriately dealt with.

Meenakshi Malik, Director-Commercial, Air India told travel partners in a letter, "There have been rumours going around in travel markets that Air India may be closing down its operations. I wish to take this opportunity to clarify that these rumours are baseless and without an iota of truth."

"Air India's financially and operational condition is being appropriately dealt with without compromising on our service levels," she added.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 19:00 IST

