Nothing wrong in Sadhana Singh's remarks against Mayawati: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Surendra Singh Monday came out in support of his party colleague Sadhana Singh, who raised a political storm by calling BSP "worse than a transgender", saying there was nothing wrong in her remarks.

"There is nothing wrong in what said...any person who has zero self-respect is called a transgender," the MLA from Bariya constituency said while talking to reporters here.

"The manner in which has joined hands with the after the case of 1995 goes on to prove that she has no self-respect," he added.

On police complaint against Sadhana Singh, he said, "How will the case be filed...we will protest against it."



Sadhana Singh, a from Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai, had at a rally Saturday called the (BSP) a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender", following which the BJP MLA issued an apology, clarifying that she did not mean to hurt anyone.

The BJP lawmaker made the controversial remarks while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

"Former minister Mayawati sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person," she had said.

Condemning her remarks, and said such personal comments should not be made.

BSP S C Misra tweeted, "BJP leaders have lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP tie-up" which, he said, threatened to rock the ruling party's boat.

and the had also denounced for using objectionable remarks against Mayawati.

