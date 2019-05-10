Notion that any institution should be above criticism corrosive to democratic values: N Ravi

The notion that any institution should be above and the and authority of judges need to be upheld by shielding them from normal scrutiny and critical remarks is "corrosive" to democratic values, veteran N Ravi said on Friday.

Ravi, who is publisher and former of The Hindu, said the rationale that public trust in the judiciary would somehow be shaken by public reflects poorly on the strength and confidence of the judiciary whose authority has to rest on its obvious fairness and the quality of its judgements.

"Contempt charges have been brought for of the judicial system, and the courts themselves have started contempt action over reports on the personal conduct of judges and criticism of their administrative actions.

"The larger issue is whether the offence of scandalising the court should remain in the statute book. The notion that any institution should be above criticism and that the and authority of judges need to be upheld by shielding them from normal scrutiny and critical remarks is corrosive of democratic values," said Ravi while delivering a lecture on "Freedom, responsibility and accountability of the Indian media".

He said it is important in this context to avoid an impression of conflict with the institution of the judiciary as a whole, even while pushing for more liberal laws and liberal interpretation.

