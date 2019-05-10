Modi's 'chowkidari' making the rich wealthier: Mayawati

BSP supremo targeted on Friday, alleging that his "chowkidari" was making the rich wealthier and protecting industrialists, while asserting that his "theatrics and rhetoric" would not yield any result in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally at the Ramleela Maidan in GTB Enclave of northeast in support of the candidates fielded in the national capital, she said even under the previous governments, no development work was carried out for the minorities, Dalits and backward castes and there was a status quo under the BJP regime.

The former arrived at the venue almost two-and-a-half hours late to chants of "Jai Bhim" and "BSP zindabad". A Bhojpuri song -- "Behen Kumari ne PM banawange -- was played before her arrival as also after she ended her address.

"The BJP will be voted out of power because of its RSS ideology, capitalist, communal, casteist policies and style of functioning.

"Their 'natakbazi' (theatrics) and 'jumlebazi' rhetoric will not work. This chowkidari (guarding) is their new tactic which will not be able to save them," said at the rally.

Pointing out that had promised "achhe din" (good days) and "countless things" to the weak, poor, middle-class and hard-working people, she said, "But he is using his 'chowkidari' to make big industrialists richer and protect them at every stage."



The BSP supremo trained her guns at Modi over the issues of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, claiming that these steps were implemented without proper planning.

"That is why poverty and unemployment have gone up. Small traders and are still bearing the brunt (of demonetisation, GST). The economy of the country has also been affected. Corruption has also gone up under the current government and even defence deals are not transparent," she alleged.

Attacking the BJP over using nationalism as a poll plank, Mayawati said the borders of the country were still not secure as terror attacks were taking place every other day and several jawans were killed.

The also accused Modi and of trying every tactic to ensure that the pre-poll tie-up between her party, the and the (RLD) did not do well in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Modi and Shah have tried every trick in the book to stop the BSP-SP-RLD alliance from winning. They even used the to trouble the alliance but there is a wave of change in which is in our favour," she said, adding that the "achhe din" promise of the BJP had remained unfulfilled, just like in the case of the

Mayawati said her party had never had a manifesto since they "believe in speaking less and working more".

Hitting out at the Congress's proposed Nyay scheme, she said the promise of Rs 6,000 per month to the poor would not alleviate poverty.

"If we get a chance to form the government, we will give jobs in the government and non-government sectors to very poor families," the said.

She asserted that while the was in a bad shape in Uttar Pradesh, the condition of the BJP was much "worse".

Mayawati urged the crowd "not to fall" for the big promises made by and the BJP, saying had a large number of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, who had migrated here for employment, and that they outnumbered the Delhiites.

"You have to ensure that the wave of change, which is there in other states, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is here also," she said.

Mayawati also talked about how Kanshi Ram had founded the BSP following BR Ambedkar's ideology, adding that the party workers lost the way somewhere down the line, leading to the BJP, Congress and later, the (AAP) coming to power riding on the Anna Hazare movement.

The BSP has fielded from East Delhi, Rajvir Singh from Northeast Delhi, from West Delhi, from Chandni Chowk and Siddhant Gautam from South

Polling for all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on Sunday and the results will be announced on May 23.

