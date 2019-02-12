NPC needs to play critical role in improving productivity of domestic industry: DPIIT Secy

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The National Productivity Council (NPC), an autonomous body under the commerce and industry ministry, needs to play a critical role in improving productivity of the domestic industry particularly MSMEs, a top official said Tuesday.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said the Council will have to work closely with industry associations.

"I have suggested that NPC (should) focus on MSMEs more in this process. NPC must play critical role in this exercise in improving productivity overall in Indian industry," he said here at a function.

The secretary also said the department has sent the proposed new industrial policy for consideration of the Union Cabinet.

"Our challenges today are different. We are looking at a USD 5-trillion economy going ahead around 2025 and USD 10-trillion in 2030 and a galloping progress in years after that," he said.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 15:50 IST

