SC reserves verdict on PIL seeking fresh probe into Haren Pandya murder case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved its verdict on a PIL seeking court-monitored fresh investigation into the murder of then Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reserved the order after senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, appearing for NGO CPIL, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta concluded their arguments.

Bhushan said that several new facts have emerged recently which required fresh investigation into the murder case.

The Solicitor General alleged that the PIL jurisdiction was being abused by the NGO for settling political scores.

Pandya was a minister of state for home in the then Narendra Modi government in Gujarat. He was shot dead on March 26, 2003, in Ahmedabad near Law Garden area of the city during morning walk.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 15:50 IST

