NPF MLAs write to Zeliang "to build" relationship with NDPP

-
ALSO READ
NDPP urges expediting of peace process in Nagaland
Zeliang dismisses NDPP claim of cracks in NPF
State govt's top agenda Naga political issue: Neiphiu Rio
Governor: Nagaland government committed to facilitate early resolution to the Naga insurgency
No new taxes in Nagaland budget for 2019-20
-
A number of MLAs of opposition Naga People's Front have written to NPF Legislature Party Leader T R Zeliang to "build up relationship" with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) before the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party leader said Thursday.
As many as 18 out of the 26 NPF MLAs had submitted a letter to Zeliang on March 6 asking him to "formalise the necessary modalities" with NDPP before the polls, the leader said on condition of anonymity.
The letter proposed that "under the present political scenario prevailing both in the state as well as in the country, they (18 NPF MLAs) are fully convinced that a stable regional 'collation' in the state is the need of the hour, so as to deliver goods to the people and also to face eventualities in the upcoming Lok Sabha election," he said.
Another party leader said after receiving the letter, Zeliang held deliberations with the MLAs and other party leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU