NPF MLAs write to Zeliang "to build" relationship with NDPP

A number of MLAs of opposition have written to Legislature Party T R Zeliang to "build up relationship" with the ruling (NDPP) before the forthcoming polls, a said Thursday.

As many as 18 out of the 26 MLAs had submitted a letter to Zeliang on March 6 asking him to "formalise the necessary modalities" with NDPP before the polls, the said on condition of anonymity.

The letter proposed that "under the present political scenario prevailing both in the state as well as in the country, they (18 MLAs) are fully convinced that a stable regional 'collation' in the state is the need of the hour, so as to deliver goods to the people and also to face eventualities in the upcoming election," he said.

Another said after receiving the letter, Zeliang held deliberations with the MLAs and other party leaders.

