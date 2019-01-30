NPF to boycott consultative meeting called by Nagaland govt

Opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) has decided to boycott the government convened consultative meeting on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) scheduled for Thursday in Dimapur, a said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday evening, spokesperson said the core committee of the party held a meeting at the residential office of their Dr to discuss on the state government convened consultative meeting on CAB.

He said the core committee decided to boycott Thursday's consultative meeting called by the and has resolved to seriously re-examine the coalition status of with BJP in following the passage of the Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha.

The spokesperson also announced that its Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, K G Kenye will go oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill if laid in the Upper House of the Parliament



Kikon said the core committee was of the view that NDPP-led government in has "not opposed" the bill when it was tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 6 last and NDPP MP in Lok Sabha also "failed" to oppose the bill.

Kikon said that NPF observed that "the NDPP-led government has no moral right whatsoever to convene a consultative meeting either with the political parties or civil societies on this particular issue."



The said that the government had been "fooling" the by stating that is protected under Article 371(A) of the Constitution of and the Inner Line Permit during the State cabinet meetings held on January 7 and 18.

"NPF as the oldest political party of the region dont need a certificate from NDPP or PDA government to support the interest of the Nagas and indigenous people of the North East," Kikon said.

The NPF stated that the intention of NDPP-led PDA government in convening the consultative meet is "nothing but an eye wash and to shift the blame to the political parties and civil societies.

