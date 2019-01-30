Two collegians killed as car overturns

-
Two collegians, including a girl, died and five others injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned at Badlapur in the district, police said.
The incident took place on Barvi dam road around noon, they said.
The victims were students of SST Vidyalay in Ulhasnagar. They had hired a car to go to Barvi dam to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends, police said.
"On their way back, the car overturned, leaving two students- Nupan Taide and Rutika Kadam, a girl, dead on the spot. They were 18 years old," a police officer said.
"Five others, including the driver, were injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at different hospitals," he said.
