JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sarri will not stop Hazard leaving Chelsea

Man wanted for abducting girl held
Business Standard

Two collegians killed as car overturns

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Two collegians, including a girl, died and five others injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned at Badlapur in the district, police said.

The incident took place on Barvi dam road around noon, they said.

The victims were students of SST Vidyalay in Ulhasnagar. They had hired a car to go to Barvi dam to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends, police said.

"On their way back, the car overturned, leaving two students- Nupan Taide and Rutika Kadam, a girl, dead on the spot. They were 18 years old," a police officer said.

"Five others, including the driver, were injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at different hospitals," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements