NRI techie dies during adventure sport at resort in Telangana

A45-year-old NRI software engineer died after the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was riding overturned and fell on him during an adventure sport at a resort in Vikarabad district, police said Thursday.
The accident occurred on Monday at around 11.30 am when Arvind K P, director of a software firm "veered" the ATV to avoid hitting a dog, but the vehicle overturned and fell on him, they said.
He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.
Arvind, who lived in Dallas, US, had come to India on a vacation, a relative said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
