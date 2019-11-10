NSA Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders after Ayodhya verdict

-
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, officials said.
The religious leaders pledged unstinted support to the government in all steps to maintain peace and order, they said.
They appealed for maintaining peace and tranquillity amidst apprehensions that some anti-national elements may try to "exploit the situation".
"Those attending the meeting were alive to the fact that certain anti-national and hostile elements, both within and outside the country, may attempt to exploit the situation to harm our national interest," according to a joint statement issued after the four-hour meeting at Doval's residence here.
