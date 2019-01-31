NSE opens new delivery centres in commodity derivatives segment

-
Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) Thursday said it has introduced delivery centres in commodity derivatives segment in three new cities Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.
The move is aimed at facilitating pan-India delivery mechanism, the NSE said in a statement.
Earlier, as part of the settlement mechanism for bullion contracts, Ahmedabad was treated as the base centre and the main delivery centre.
The NSE said it has "introduced additional delivery centres in commodity derivatives segment in three new cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, with effect from January 25".
"We are happy to bridge the gap between delivery and the consumption centre and also help facilitate delivery of commodities at different locations with enhanced efficiency with the price, as applicable, pertaining to a particular location," Ravi Varanasi, chief business development officer at the NSE said.
