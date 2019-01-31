China, India discuss cooperation in counter-terrorism

and have discussed bilateral cooperation in and exchanged views on regional and international situation on this issue during a meeting of the senior officials of the two nations.

The 8th meeting of on concluded here on Wednesday. The meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the recent developments in where US officials are holding talks with amid reports of Trump administration's plans to withdraw American troops, sparking concerns in and regional countries.

"Both sides assessed and exchanged views on regional and international situation, areas of mutual concerns including cooperation at bilateral and multilateral level," a press release issued by the here on Wednesday night said.

The Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, for Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was led by Liu Shaobin, Director General, of

Next round of dialogue will be held in at a mutually convenient time, it said.

The statement did not mention whether discussions were held on India's bids at the UN to list Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist.

is accused of several deadly terrorist attacks in India, including one on the in in 2016, in which 17 security personnel were killed.

China, being a veto-wielding of the UN Security Council, has repeatedly blocked India's move, saying "there is no consensus" within the members of the sanctions committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)