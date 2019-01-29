NTPC's Darlipali project to start generating power by March

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Tuesday said the first unit of its 1600 MW Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (DSTPP) in Sundargarh district of Odisha is likely to generate power by the end of March.

"Work on the two units of the project with 800 MW capacity each is progressing simultaneously. Commissioning activity for the first unit is on and it is set to start producing power by end of March," NTPC's Regional Executive Director (East-II), M P told reporters here.

Stating that the turbine of the is ready, said the boiler is likely to be completely fit for operations early next month.

Internal cleaning of boiler is in progress at present as it is necessary before start.

While the total cost of the ambitious project is to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore, an amount of Rs 8,500 crore has already been spent so far, he said adding that Odisha will get 50 per cent of the total power produced by the plant.

The second 800 MW unit of the plant is under construction and start generating power around six months after the first unit kicks off generation, said adding the power plant is expected to become fully operational by September, this year.

The company has already concluded power purchase agreements (PPA) with states for the DSTPP.

Coal for would be taken from NTPC's Dulanga coal mine and in case of inadequacy, it would be sourced from (MCL).

Considered the country's largest power producing company, the NTPC at present generates 3,470 MW of power from Talcher Super Thermal Power Station, Talcher Thermal Power Station and solar power station at Kaniha in district.

Its total power generation in Odisha will reach 4270 MW with the start of generation from Unit-1 of Darlipalli project, a said.

