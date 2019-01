were bowled out for a paltry 92 in the fourth ODI of the five-match series against here on Thursday.

was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5 for 21 as bundled out in 30.5 overs.

Brief Scores:



India: 92 all out in 30.5 overs (Yuzvendra Chahal 18 not out; 5/21, 3/26).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)