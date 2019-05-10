Oberoi Realty Q4 net profit rises 9 pc to Rs 155.76 cr

Friday reported 9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 155.76 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Its net profit stood at Rs 142.92 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in its regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 597.30 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 352.84 crore in the corresponding period preceding year.

During the full 2018-19 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 816.93 crore from Rs 458.80 crore.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 2,661.25 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 1,292.01 crore in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)