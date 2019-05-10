'Massive security arrangements' in place for smooth conduct LS polls in Hry: DGP

on Friday said "massive security arrangements" have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls in the state on May 12.

Polling for the 10 seats in will be held in the sixth phase on Sunday.

"We have taken all measures and made massive security arrangements to ensure peaceful and incident-free conduct of the elections," Yadava said here.

He said he recently visited different districts of the state to review the poll preparedness.

"A total of around 67,000 security personnel, including those drawn from the central forces, have been mobilised for the election duty.

"All the Range IGs, commissioners of police and district SPs have been instructed to leave no stone unturned for maintaining law and order at their respective places of postings," the DGP said.

He said in addition to the Central Armed Police Forces, 33,340 state police personnel, 11,750 home volunteers, 8,063 Special Police Officers and 5,788 police trainees will be on poll duty to ensure tight vigil and security across the state.

Besides, senior police officers, including six IGPs, one DIG and 12 SPs, along with additional forces have been deputed in different districts to deal with any law and order situation, Yadava said in a statement issued here.

Vigil has been intensified by the flying squads and static surveillance teams to prevent violation of the model code of conduct, especially distribution of cash, liquor or gifts, he said.

The DGP said police teams were conducting close monitoring of sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling locations.

He added that special provisions have been made at such places across the state.

The Police said it is keeping a close eye on anti-social elements who might try to disrupt the electoral process.

Adequate police personnel will be on duty in each of the total 19,425 booths in the state, it said.

Check-posts have been installed along the bordering states to keep an eye on the movement of vehicles and other elements that can breach the model code of conduct, the police said.

