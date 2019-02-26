Odisha Cabinet approves state film policy

In a bid to promote Odia films and create an conducive eco-system for production of films in the region, the rolled out State Film Policy-2019



The policy was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by

The policy will promote quality Odia films, facilitate film tourism in the state, establish as a destination of film shooting and improve screen density in Odisha, said A P Padhi.

He said the policy has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders including film industry associations, experts from the fraternity, government departments and agencies.

To enhance the ease of filming and facilitate the development of related institutions, the State Film Policy, 2019 proposes to implement a single window approval process for shooting of films in the state.

It is proposed that all proposals for film cities, multiplexes and cinema halls will be facilitated through the government's single window for investors facilitation and tracking portal, he said.

"To encourage filmmakers to shoot in Odisha, a subsidy up to Rs 2.5 crore shall be provided to English/ Hindi/ other language films that promote Odisha, its culture, heritage, tourist destinations and to Odia films which convey aesthetic excellence, high technical standards and social relevance, up to two additional eligible films by the same filmmakers shall be provided with a subsidy of Rs 4 crore," the policy said.

This apart, the will provide an assistance of Rs 10 crore to the first three big budget Hindi or International language films, having a minimum budget of Rs 50 crore, which promote Odisha, its culture, heritage, tourist destination and others. Besides, the policy also provides concession to filmmakers on their stay during shooting in Odisha.

The policy also aims to develop with world-class infrastructure.

It also focuses on the development of film cities, cinema halls and multiplex in the state through appropriate incentives.

These incentives include capital investment subsidy, interest subsidy, stamp duty exemption, reimbursement of land conversion charges, reimbursement of SGST, exemption in electricity duty, environmental protection infrastructure subsidy and support for upgradation of screening infrastructure.

The first film city project in Odisha will be eligible for a capital investment subsidy up to Rs 30 crore. Land for film city, cinema hall and multiplex shall be allotted at concessional rates as per the provision of Industrial Policy Resolution, 2015.

Padhi said these measures are expected to contribute significantly towards a conducive ecosystem for the sector.

