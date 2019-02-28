Odisha CM prays for safe return of IAF pilot

Chief Minister Naveen Thursday hoped and prayed for the safe return of IAF Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by during an air combat.

"Saluting the courage and valour of our forces, I hope and pray for the wellbeing and safe return of our brave pilot," tweeted.

The CM had earlier congratulated the for its pre-dawn air strike on terror camps in

Wing Varthaman was captured by the neighbouring country Wednesday amid a fierce engagement between the air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control (LoC).

