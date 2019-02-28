Pak resorts to heaving shelling at forward posts in Poonch, Rajouri

The Thursday heavily shelled forward posts along the LoC in and Kashmir's and Rajauri districts, committing repeated ceasefire violations but drawing "strong" retaliation from the Indian Army, an said.

This is the seventh consecutive day that breached the ceasefire, targeting forward posts along the LoC.

There have been fresh ceasefire violations in Nowshera and sectors, officials said.

They committed three ceasefire violations during the day, officials added.

"At about 2.14 pm, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri, violating the ceasefire," the Defence PRO said.

They violated the ceasefire earlier at about 1 pm, resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC in sector, he said.

"The retaliated strongly and effectively," he added.

The began breaching ceasefire since early morning, resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing in the sector, he said, adding the pre-dawn shelling bout ended at 6 am.

In view of the prevailing situation, authorities have ordered temporary closure of educational institutions, located up to five kms from the LoC in and districts.

They have asked border village residents to stay inside their homes and not to move outside amid the shelling.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

