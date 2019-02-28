BMW and Daimler join forces to develop self-driving cars

German high-end and maker said Thursday they would work together to develop automated driving and assistance systems, the latest cooperation for the historically fierce rivals.

The two manufacturers have sealed a "long-term, strategic cooperation... to make next-level technologies widely available" by around 2025, they said in a joint statement.

Munich-based and Stuttgart's plan first to focus on so-called level three and four systems on an internationally-recognised scale for automated driving.

They will stop short of level five -- which would see the on-board computer take over completely from the human under all circumstances.

Rather, the will at first offer driving and parking assistance and limited autonomy on motorways.

"Instead of individual, stand-alone solutions, we want to develop a reliable overall system," said Ola Kallenius, who is set to take over from departing in May.

The firms would "discuss the possibility of extending their collaboration to cover higher levels of automation, both on highways and in urban areas," they said.

"Other companies and automotive manufacturers" could be invited aboard in future, the companies added.

Thursday's announcement marks the latest cooperation between and Daimler, who have otherwise been locked for years in a near neck-and-neck race for dominance of the global high-end

Last week, the groups announced a one-billion-euro (USD1.1 billion) investment in combining their carsharing and other apps into a joint scheme offering short-term rentals, parking spots and electric charging points, taxi and hailing and journey planning.

Partnerships have been proliferating across the auto industry as increasingly massive investments are needed to develop new technologies.

recently invested in General Motors' self-driving car unit, BMW is working with and Fiat, and Daimler has linked up with

