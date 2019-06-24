Odisha CM's grievance cell to reopen from July 1

Naveen Patnaik's grievance cell will reopen from July 1, an official release issued by the CMO said Monday.

The release also said that the grievance cells of Chief Secretary, and district collectors will also resume functioning from July 1.

The Chief Minister's grievance and all other grievance cells across the state were closed closed in view of the heatwave conditions.

"As the heat wave condition no more exists, the CM's grievance cell along with the grievance cells of chief secretary, secretaries and collectors will open from July 1," the release said adding that the grievance cells will function normally on every Monday.

