Odisha govt announces 7th Pay Commission benefits for ULB

Chief Minister Naveen Sunday announced implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the employees of all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

The revised pay structure will be effective retrospectively from April 1, 2016, a statement issued by the (CMO) said.

The ULBs will have to meet the additional expenses from their own revenue, it added.

The move comes close on the heels of a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners by 3 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)