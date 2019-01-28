Odisha govt approves mechanism to strengthen industry care

government has approved a mechanism to strengthen industry care initiative to address the issues faced by investors, officials said Monday.

A P Padhi has sent a letter in this regard to all departmental secretaries on Monday, they said.

had launched a district-wise formal engagement initiative named Industry Care last month to raise awareness about business reforms and institutional mechanisms among industries and address their issues on a high priority basis.

The engagement was also aimed at facilitating the expansion of new units coming up in the state. Two meetings have been organised under this initiative with Angul and Khurda based industries so far, they said,



"Encouraged by the positive response from large industries to the first two meetings held under Industry Care initiative, the has institutionalised the facilitation and aftercare mechanism to ensure faster resolution of issues faced by both MSME and large industries," said Industries secretary,



According to the mechanism approved by the chief secretary, the Industry Care initiative will have daily district-specific meetings meetings for large industries, weekly state level facilitation cell (SLFC) meetings.

Fortnightly district-wise workshops at the level of principal secretary, for large industries and monthly meetings at the level of additional chief secretary, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units across districts.

The monthly progress made in terms of resolution of issues shall be monitored by the State Project Monitoring Group (SPMG) headed by every month, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)