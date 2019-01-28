Richard Armitage to star in Netflix series 'The Stranger'

-
ALSO READ
Panic as ferry hits dock at San Francisco's Ferry Building
Google X executive resigns over sexual misconduct allegations
California island offers $130,000 to look after lighthouse
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting on San Francisco bridge
Prasad meets Pichai, seeks Google's involvement in empowering Indians
-
Actor Richard Armitage will play the lead in Netflix's new thriller series "The Stranger".
According to Deadline, the eight-episode series will be produced by the same team that previously backed Michael C Hall-starrer "Safe" for the streaming giant.
Based on Harlan Coben's best selling novel, the series will follow Adam Price (Armitage), a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a larger world of conspiracy and danger.
Coben will executive produce the series along with Danny Brocklehurst, who will serve as lead writer, and Nicola Shindler.
Armitage, 47, is best known for playing Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" series.
He currently stars in Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz's "The Lodge", which is set to be screened at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU