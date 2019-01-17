Odisha school shocker: Bandh hits normal life in Kandhamal

Normal life was affected in Odisha's district on Thursday due to a dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by a local outfit, seeking justice and compensation for a tribal girl who recently delivered a baby at a state-run school hostel in

Shops, business establishments, banks, offices and educational institutions remained shut across the district as the bandh supporters held demonstrations at various places, a said.

Vehicles stayed off the roads in the district headquarters town of as the activists of Suraksha Abhiyan staged a a blockade, he said.

(ADM) Basant Sahu said adequate arrangements were made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in during the bandh.

The 14-year-old student of the in had last week delivered a girl, who died two days after its birth.

Police have arrested a third-year college student - a resident of Takalmaha village - for allegedly raping the teenager.

The government has suspended the school's headmistress, Radharani Dalei, and three superintendents of the institution in connection with the incident.

The 12-hour shutdown on Thursday received supported from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which sought the resignation of state ST and Ramesh Majhi and Women and over the incident.

They also demanded adequate compensation for the family of the victim, immediate transfer of officials including the and a judicial probe into the incident.

