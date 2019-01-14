NHRC seeks report over minor delivering baby in Odisha school

The NHRC on Monday asked the government to submit a report over a Class 8 student delivering a baby girl in a state-run tribal residential school in district.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report, the (NHRC) issued a notice to the calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks regarding action taken against the guilty and relief/rehabilitation as well as counselling provided to the girl.

A 14-year-old girl delivered a baby girl in the hostel of the residential school in district on January 12. The baby died at the and Hospital here on Monday.

"The girl belongs to Scheduled Tribe, hence, the commission would also like to know details of the sections under which the FIR has been registered and status of statutory relief as per provisions of the SC/ST (PoA) Rules, 1995," the NHRC said.

The commission has observed the contents of the news report, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights of the minor girl who, apparently, became the victim of the apathy and gross negligence of the school administration.

The state is responsible for the safety and security of the girl students, residing in the residential schools. It is apparent that the and hostel warden have failed to protect the poor girl while she was in their custody and due to their negligence she has suffered mental agony and social stigma, it added.

The accused has been arrested and two matrons, two cook-cum-attendants, a of the institute have been disengaged from service for dereliction of duty in connection with this incident.

On the other hand, Radharani Dalai, the of the school, was suspended by the Collector on Monday.

at Daringbadi area of the district is run by the SC and ST Development Department of

The concerned stated that the has been directed to probe the incident and submit a detailed report regarding circumstances under which the girl got pregnant and delivered a baby.

