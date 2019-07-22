Odisha sets Rs 45,500 crore revenue collection target

Odisha government Monday said it has set a target of collecting Rs 45,500 crore revenue in 2019-20 fiscal year.

This was stated by Finance minister Niranjan Pujari while replying to a written question of ruling BJD member Prafulla Samal in the Assembly.

Pujari said the tax revenue collection till June 2019 was Rs 6,943 crore while the non-tax revenue collection was Rs 3,484 crore. "The state government has set a target for collection of Rs 45,500 crore in 2019-20," the minister added.

He said the state's own tax collection amount has been fixed at Rs 33,000 crore while the non-tax revenue to be Rs 12,500 crore during the 2019-20 fiscal.

The minister also said that the expenditure outlay towards the disbursement of salary, allowance, pension and office management during this fiscal has been pegged at Rs 44,613 crore as against Rs 39,936 crore during the corresponding period in 2018-19 fiscal.

