Two members of chain snatchers' gang held

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Two members of a gang involved in seven chain-snatching incidents in Dehradun and Rishikesh were arrested, police said on Monday.

Mohammad and Anwar were arrested from Haridwar on Sunday, they said.

Six snatched chains, a motorcycle and scooter were were recovered from them, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

Another member of their gang, identified as Arshad, was still on the run, she said.

Mohammad hails from West Bengal while Anwar from Timarpur and Arshad from Wazirpur in Delhi, she said.

Five of the chain-snatching incidents had taken place in Dehradun and two in Rishikesh on different dates, she said.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:40 IST

