JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FATF: India says Pak must take verifiable, irreversible steps against terrorism

Harriet Dyer joins 'The Invisible Man' reboot
Business Standard

Office of religious freedom to be elevated: Pompeo

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the elevation of the Offices of International Religious Freedom and the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism within the State Department, saying that the American President Donald Trump has promoted religious freedom like never before in America's foreign policy agenda.

He said that international religious freedom is a top priority for the Trump administration.

The Trump Administration has promoted religious freedom like never before in our foreign policy agenda. Given our own great freedoms, it's a distinctly American responsibility to stand up for faith in every nation's public square, Pompeo said in his remarks at the release of the 2018 annual report on International Religious Freedom.

He announced the elevation of the Office of International Religious Freedom along with the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism within the State Department.

Effective immediately, each of these two offices will report directly to the undersecretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU