Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm join cast of 'Richard Jewell'

Hollywood actors Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined the star-studded cast of veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwood's upcoming feature "Richard Jewell".
The film is based on a a real-life security guard whose world turned upside down after law enforcement leaked to an overenthusiastic reporter at the Atlanta Journal Constitution that Jewell was a possible suspect for the pipe-bombing at Centennial Park during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
From that moment on, Jewell went from a hero, who discovered the suspicious abandoned backpack and saved hundreds of lives, to one of the most hated men in the US.
Paul Walter Hauser is playing the titular role in the Warner Bros film alongside Sam Rockwell as Jewell's attorney and Kathy Bates as Jewell's mother.
According to Variety, Wilde will essay the role of real-life reporter Kathy Scruggs, who covered the event, while Hamm will play an FBI agent investigating the bombing.
Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio were originally attached to star, but they will no longer feature in the film. Their involvement will be limited to producing the project.
Billy Ray is writing the script, which is based on Marie Brenner's article in Vanity Fair.
