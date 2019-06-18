South Africa look to avenge 2015 semifinal defeat, Kiwis ready to get back on top

With pacer back in the side, will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat while will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in a match here on Wednesday.

South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to in the last edition, had a dismal start to their campaign, losing three straight games followed by a wash-out before registering their maiden win against bottom-placed

In contrast, are yet to face defeat in the tournament and are lying second on the table with three wins and a washout.

to pacers and have hurt the South African bowling unit severely.

With fully fit and the team finally tasting victory, will breathe a sigh of relief.

"Hopefully this is a real confidence booster for everyone on the team. And there's a little bit of weight that you feel that's off your shoulders now. We need to win every game that we play" Du Plessis had said after the win against

will need their bowlers to step up to keep their hopes alive.

A lot will depend on veteran spinner should the Edgbaston surface offer turn. The 40-year-old took two wickets each against England and Bangladesh, before running through

The Proteas have been mostly done in by their batting but they will take heart from the fact that openers and finally clicked in the previous game.

The pair, alongside du Plessis, will have to navigate their way through a quality seam attack led by

However, considering South Africa's dismal record against spin and the brown Edgbaston wicket, the Black Caps might consider deploying leg spinner Ish Sodhi alongside the reliant

New Zealand have a solid batting unit. anchored the side to victory against and Afghanistan while has also been among the runs but the team will hope for openers and to start clicking.

New Zealand also have two destructive all-rounders in and in their ranks.

Squads:



New Zealand: (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor,

South Africa: (captain), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match start 3pm IST.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)