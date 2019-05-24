One killed, two injured in Mizoram landslide

A girl was killed and her parents were injured when their house was swept away by a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, at a village in district of on Thursday night, police said.

By the time the girl and her parents were pulled out from the debris at Saihapui K village, eight-year-old Mary Lalhmangaihzuali had died, the police said.

Her father Benjamina Lalhmangaihzuali, the village council president, and his wife were shifted to Aizawl for treatment.

district has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh for the family, while MLA Lalrinsanga Ralte said, he would bear the expenses for reconstruction of the house.

Heavy downpour caused road blocks in many places while power supply and telecommunication system were disrupted across the state.

