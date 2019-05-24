Kerala CM congratulates PM Modi on victory

: Chief Minister Vijayan Friday congratulated and his colleagues for the BJP-led NDA's stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a message to Modi, Vijayan said meaningful cooperation from the Centre was expected in the best interests of the state and country, a statement from the Chief Minister's said.

The BJP-led NDA won 350 seats in the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, results for which were announced Thursday.

In Kerala, while the CPI(M)-LDF managed to win only one seat, the opposition Congress-led UDF made a clean sweep garnering 19 of the 20 seats.

